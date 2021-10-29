Cholate brand Smoor opens first brand outlet in Chennai; takes D2C route

Smoor, a Bangalore-based luxury chocolate brand, has launched an exclusive brand outlet in Chennai. The inaugural Smoor store in the city opened its first boutique store on October 23 , with an entire range of unique, chocolates, cakes, pastries, and macaroons available in a bouquet of flavors on smoor.in.

At present, Smoor is focusing on entering the Chennai market through Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) model and expanding its presence by opening offline stores in the near future.

With the eventual launch of its offline stores in the city, the brand is planning to clock sales to the tune of Rs 2 crore in 3-4 months, it said in a press release. Smoor’s expansion into the Chennai market will also lead to significant job creation in the region. The brand will onboard local talent across customer service and operations verticals along with chocolate and pastry chefs, it added.

Vimal Sharma, Founder & CEO, SMOOR said, “We will offer the best of our product portfolio and unique offerings.”

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:51 PM IST