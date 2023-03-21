Cholamandalam Investment appoints Ajay Bhatia as Chief Risk Officer | Image: Chola (Representative)

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited announced that the Board of Directors at their meeting held yesterday appointed Ajay Bhatia as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years effective April 1, 2023, via an exchange filing.

Bhatia is appointed in place of Shankar Subramanian who completes his term as Chief Risk Officer at the close of business hours on March 31, 2023.

Ajay Bhatia's educational qualification includes a bachelor in Commerce and a bachelor in Law with over 28 years of experience in varied fields like credit risk management, underwriting, portfolio analysis, audit and regulatory compliance and product development.

He has been with the company for the last 20 years and as head of credit and compliance for the last 10 years.

