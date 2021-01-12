Chinese govt may nationalize Jack Ma's Alibaba and the Ant Group: Reports

Prominent investor Carson Block has warned that Chinese shares are "uninvestible" following the disappearance of billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Daily Mail UK reported.

As per the report, Block, one of the world's best-known activist investors, said Ma's disappearance is "just one of the reasons" he is betting against Chinese firms.

He said his main concern is dodgy accounting practices, but he also hit out at poor oversight of the way companies are run and the huge power of the Chinese regime over the country's firms.

Shares in Alibaba have fallen by around 25 per cent since October, when founder Ma made critical comments about China's regulator and state-owned banks. Weeks later, the flotation of Ma's financial services firm Ant Group was cancelled by the Chinese authorities.