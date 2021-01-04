Where is Jack Ma? Weeks after criticising authorities, Chinese business tycoon goes missing from own show

What came as blow for business magnate Jack Ma was when China’s Central Bank asking online financial giant Ant Group to shake up its lending along with other consumer finance operations. The tightening grip by the Chinese authorities over his business empire came in response to his criticism against China’s regulation system last October.

The mystery about the fate of Jack Ma deepens because Ma, who is considered to be quite a media-savvy public figure has not made any public appearance since the suspension of ANT’s IPO.

FPJ had earlier reported that, the series of edicts represent a serious threat to the expansion of Ma's online finance empire, which has grown rapidly from a PayPal-like operation into a full suite of services over the past 17 years. Before regulators intervened, Ant was poised for a public listing that would have valued it at more than $300 billion, with existing backers including Carlyle Group Inc. and Silver Lake Management LLC.