 China's Economic Growth Decline; Manufacturing Giant Records Sluggish Expansion In Last 4 Quarters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChina's Economic Growth Decline; Manufacturing Giant Records Sluggish Expansion In Last 4 Quarters

China's Economic Growth Decline; Manufacturing Giant Records Sluggish Expansion In Last 4 Quarters

China announced that its economy grew at a slower-than-expected 4.7 per cent annual pace in the most recent quarter. Asian shares started the week trading mixed.

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image

China announced that its economy grew at a slower-than-expected 4.7 per cent annual pace in the most recent quarter. Asian shares started the week trading mixed.

The market reaction to the shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is being investigated as an assassination attempt on the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

China's economic growth

The second-biggest economy in the world expanded by 4.7 per cent in April–June, according to official data—the lowest growth rate since the first quarter of 2023 and a departure from the 5.1 per cent analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. It also decelerated from the 5.3 per cent expansion of the preceding quarter.

The consumer sector was especially concerning, as deflationary pressures drove businesses to slash prices on everything from cars to food to clothes, resulting in an 18-month low in retail sales growth.

US Index levels

The S&P 500 ended the week with a 0.6 per cent gain, marking its fifth consecutive winning week. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 247 points, a 0.6 per cent jump. During afternoon trading, all three indexes were headed toward record highs, but they ended short of those targets.

At 5,615.35, the S&P 500 increased by 30.81 points. The Nasdaq composite gained 115.04 to 18,398.45, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 247.15 to 40,000.90.

Dow jones index

Dow jones index |

The market recovered after a dip the day before, which had halted the rocket ride higher amid a frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence technology, thanks in part to Nvidia and other highly influential Big Tech stocks.

Read Also
Jio Financial, Insurance Giant HDFC Life And Maharashtra Bank To Announce Their Q1 Earnings Today
article-image
Hang seng index

Hang seng index |

Asian Index levels

Early on Monday, the selling of real estate developers caused Hong Kong's Hang Seng to drop 1.1 per cent to 18,094.22. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1 per cent, at 2,969.46.

Tokyo's markets were closed on this public holiday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China's Economic Growth Decline; Manufacturing Giant Records Sluggish Expansion In Last 4 Quarters...

China's Economic Growth Decline; Manufacturing Giant Records Sluggish Expansion In Last 4 Quarters...

MRF, Apollo & JK Shares Boom As Tyres Stocks Rally In Green Amid Price Rise

MRF, Apollo & JK Shares Boom As Tyres Stocks Rally In Green Amid Price Rise

Trump Rally Firing: Blackrock Pulls Ad Featuring Shooter Thomas Crooks After Furore

Trump Rally Firing: Blackrock Pulls Ad Featuring Shooter Thomas Crooks After Furore

Market Watch: Sensex Opens in Green; Nifty IT Index At Life High Levels - Check More Details Here

Market Watch: Sensex Opens in Green; Nifty IT Index At Life High Levels - Check More Details Here

HCL Tech Shares Jump Over 3% After Q1 Earnings Numbers

HCL Tech Shares Jump Over 3% After Q1 Earnings Numbers