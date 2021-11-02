China International Import Expo offers new opportunities to maintain biz ties: Russian Export Center

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) offers new opportunities for countries that want to develop and maintain long-term business relations with China, Russian Export Center (REC) CEO Veronika Nikishina has said.

"The CIIE is a very responsible, serious and purposeful initiative aimed at opening up China's market," Nikishina added on Monday during an online conference ahead of the 4th CIIE to be held in the Chinese city of Shanghai on November 5-10.

"It creates a very favourable environment that allows foreign exporters to conduct business in China," she said. "It provides unique opportunities for exporters from all countries, including Russian ones, to showcase their products," Nikishina added.

The REC has done its utmost throughout the past several years to ensure the widest possible presence of Russian companies at the CIIE, she said.

According to her, 34 Russian companies will participate in this year's expo in an online-offline hybrid format, Xinhua news agency reported.

"China has always been and remains a very promising and desired market, and Russian exporters want a share of it on a stable basis," REC CEO added. The REC is a state-owned development institute established by the Russian government to boost non-commodity exports.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:35 AM IST