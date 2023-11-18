Meet Mira Murati: OpenAI's New Interim CEO After Sam Altman's Dismissal

Mira Murati | Twitter

Following the sudden termination of Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, due to a lack of consistent transparency with the board of directors, Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO, assuming the role with immediate effect.

Greg Brockman, the President and co-founder of OpenAI, has also resigned from his position as chairman of the board; but remains at the company.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said the company has a long-term agreement with OpenAI "with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team." "Together, we will continue to deliver the meaningful benefits of this technology to the world," Nadella posted on X.

As you saw at Microsoft Ignite this week, we're continuing to rapidly innovate for this era of AI, with over 100 announcements across the full tech stack – from AI systems, models, and tools in Azure, to Copilot. Most importantly, we're committed to delivering all of this to our… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 17, 2023

Who is Mira Murati?

Murati was born in 1988 in Vlorë, Albania, a country in Sout. She started her professional career as an intern at Goldman Sachs in 2011. Following this, from 2012 to 2013, she served as a senior product manager at Zodiac Aerospace, contributing to the development of Model X, a high-end electric SUV. After departing from Tesla in 2016, she transitioned to Leap Motion, a company specializing in motion-sensing technology for virtual and augmented reality.

In 2018, she joined OpenAI as the Vice President of Applied AI and Partnerships, contributing significantly to the teams responsible for developing ChatGPT, Dall-E, and Codex. Later she was promoted as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OpenAI in May 2022.

Recently, she assumed the role of interim CEO at OpenAI following the dismissal of Sam Altman due to his inconsistent transparency with the board of directors. She becomes the first woman and the first individual of Albanian origin to hold the highest position at OpenAI.

About OpenAI

Originally established as a nonprofit in 2015, OpenAI aimed to prevent advanced AI from falling into the hands of monopolistic corporations. However, after receiving a significant investment from Microsoft in 2019, the company transitioned to a for-profit structure. OpenAI continues to assert its commitment to building AI for the benefit of humanity, but recent developments suggest a more conventional business approach.

In May, the company initiated a hiring spree, attracting executives from Meta, Apple, and Amazon Web Services. Altman's global engagements with world leaders and developers, coupled with the company's expansion in San Francisco, underscore a shift in OpenAI's trajectory from its original nonprofit mission, The Washington Post reported.

