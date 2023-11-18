'I Quit': OpenAI President Greg Brockman Resigns After CEO Sam Altman Gets Sacked

Following the termination of Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, due to a lack of consistent transparency with the board of directors, the President, Greg Brockman, also announced his departure from the organisation. The board earlier expressed a loss of confidence in Altman's leadership, leading to the decision to part ways. Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed as the interim CEO.

Greg Brockman took to his social media and announced his resignation after learning about Sam Altman's exit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Brockman shared his sentiments, expressing pride in the collective achievements of OpenAI over the past eight years. Despite the challenges faced, he acknowledged the team's resilience. However, in light of recent events, he announced his resignation, stating, "But based on today’s news, I quit."

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Brockman Wishes The Best For The Organisation

Brockman conveyed his sincere wishes for the team's future, emphasizing his continued belief in OpenAI's mission to create safe artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity. His departure signals a major shift in the leadership landscape of the organization.

OpenAI had recently announced that Greg Brockman, another co-founder and top executive, would be stepping down as the board’s chairman. However, he would remain connected to the company, retaining his position as the President.

About OpenAI

Originally established as a nonprofit in 2015, OpenAI aimed to prevent advanced AI from falling into the hands of monopolistic corporations. However, after receiving a significant investment from Microsoft in 2019, the company transitioned to a for-profit structure. OpenAI continues to assert its commitment to building AI for the benefit of humanity, but recent developments suggest a more conventional business approach.

In May, the company initiated a hiring spree, attracting executives from Meta, Apple, and Amazon Web Services. Altman's global engagements with world leaders and developers, coupled with the company's expansion in San Francisco, underscore a shift in OpenAI's trajectory from its original nonprofit mission, The Washington Post reported.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)