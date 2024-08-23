Chevron Commits $1 Billion To Develop An Engineering and Innovation Excellence Centre Called 'The Engine' In Bengaluru

Chevron, the American energy giant, is planning to invest USD 1 billion in India for a new technology hub in Bengaluru, the incoming country head of Chevron India, Akshay Sahni, said in a post on the social media platform, LinkedIn.

The cutting-edge technology centre called the Chevron Engineering and Innovation Excellence Centre, or “The Engine,” is a milestone for the USD 200-billion revenue company. The 145-year-old company aims to develop affordable and reliable energy products for the world that are also cleaner for the environment.

'Bengaluru possesses an abundance of scientific talent, and I'm excited to be assembling a team here that will be at the forefront of addressing today's energy problems and providing tomorrow's lower-carbon energy solutions', Shahni said in a LinkedIn post.

'We can develop a workforce prepared to lead the energy industry of the future by combining the seasoned global experts of Chevron with the engineering and technology talent ecosystem of India. There has never been a more favourable moment to enter the energy sector', Sahni added.

'The Engine's' operational aim

The Engine will provide state-of-the-art digital technology solutions globally to support Chevron's operations. The company will concentrate on developing digital labs in domains like artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks.

A variety of activities will take place in these labs, such as applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to study subsurface geology, which is crucial for identifying ideal sites for carbon storage as well as safer and more productive drilling sites.

The centre will also work on creating digital replicas of intricate industrial structures. These digital twins will monitor and change the company's global operations, resulting in a more dependable supply chain.