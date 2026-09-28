Chatha Foods Launches 16,000 MT Vegetarian Manufacturing Facility In Punjab

Chatha Foods |

Mumbai: Chatha Foods Limited announced on 28 September 2026, the start of commercial production at its new dedicated vegetarian manufacturing facility, CFL Unit II. The facility is located at Village Toffanpur, Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab.

Facility Details

The new unit, built on a 3.5-acre site, has an installed annual capacity of 16,000 metric tonnes. It represents Chatha Foods' first dedicated vegetarian manufacturing unit since its founding in 1997.

Manufacturing Capabilities

The facility will manufacture products across three categories: breads (tortillas, roti canai, roti, kathi roll wraps, malabari parathas), cooking bases (retorted gravies, pastes, non-mayo sauces), and snacks & sides (veg and paneer patties, nuggets, kebabs, samosas, handmade spring rolls).

Automated Production

The fully automated plant features dedicated production lines for cold-pressed breads, retort cooking, forming and coating, and IQF/blast freezing. It also includes integrated R&D, automated packaging, and cold-chain dispatch capabilities.

Management Commentary

Paramjit Singh Chatha, Managing Director, Chatha Foods Limited, said the dedicated vegetarian facility marks a defining milestone in the company's growth journey. He added that the investment allows the company to extend its manufacturing capabilities across a broader vegetarian portfolio.

Expanded Network Capacity

With this addition, Chatha Foods' manufacturing network now comprises three specialised facilities, providing an integrated annual manufacturing capacity of 30,800 metric tonnes. This supports over 5,000 food outlets, restaurant brands, cloud kitchens, and institutional customers.

Existing Facilities

The existing facilities include Mohali, Punjab (non-vegetarian) with 7,800 metric tonnes annual capacity, and Aurangabad Joint Venture with Allana (non-vegetarian) with 7,000 metric tonnes annual capacity.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.