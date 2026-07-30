Allana Pet Food Division Crosses ₹180 Crore Revenue, Eyes Top Three Position In India's Fast-Growing Pet Nutrition Market

Allana Consumer Products' pet food division crossed ₹180 crore. |

Allana Consumer Products Limited (ACPL) has crossed ₹180 crore in annual revenue from its pet food division, marking a major milestone in its expansion plans. The company said it aims to become one of India's top three pet food businesses over the medium term.

The growth has been driven by rising pet ownership, increasing awareness about animal nutrition and a growing preference for scientifically formulated pet food over home-cooked meals.

Growing Market

India's pet care market is now estimated to be worth more than ₹8,187 crore, with pet food emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments.

ACPL said more families now consider pets as part of the household and are willing to spend more on quality nutrition to support their health and wellbeing.

Managing Director and CEO of the company said crossing the ₹180 crore milestone reflects growing trust among pet owners. He added that the company remains focused on building a strong position in the country's expanding pet nutrition market.

Two-Brand Strategy

ACPL operates through two dedicated brands. Bowlers caters to dog nutrition, while Purrfeto focuses on cat food.

The products are designed for different life stages and follow AAFCO nutritional guidelines to provide balanced nutrition. The recipes contain 60% animal protein and 40% plant protein and are enriched with EPA, DHA, vitamins and minerals to support immunity, digestion, brain development, healthy skin and overall wellbeing.

Expansion Plans

The company's growth is backed by its ₹200 crore manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Telangana, commissioned in 2024. The plant has a production capacity of 10 tonnes per hour and features fully automated operations along with India's first vacuum coating technology for pet food.

ACPL has also expanded its reach to more than 5,000 sales points, including veterinary clinics, pet stores, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms across Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

Part of the 161-year-old Allana Group, the company plans to continue investing in manufacturing, research, product development and distribution while exploring export opportunities and strengthening its presence in India's growing pet nutrition industry.