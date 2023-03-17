ChatGPT-4 to create presentations and Excel sheets as Microsoft Office 365 Copilot

Website creation will be transformed and sped up, as ChatGPT can create an entire webpage simply by looking at a hand-drawn sketch of a website on a piece of paper. |

Microsoft users from the 90s and 2000s are acquainted with an animated paperclip called Clippy popping up as their office assistant. As more sophisticated tech took over, Clippy was junked and voice assistant Cortana took over to rival Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri.

But ChatGPT has changed the AI game, and now its latest version will also transform the user experience for Microsoft Office user.

Quicker and hassle-free functioning

ChatGPT-4, which has been integrated into Bing with capabilities to analyse images and create entire websites, is now coming to Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook among others.

The Office 365 Copilot, will prepare presentations, create drafts and handle mundane tasks such as compiling data in tables.

ChatGPT's capabilities to write entire essays, academic papers, and exams, while answering questions like human beings, have been proven in the past few months.

Ending mundanity with speed and creativity

Now these will speed up writing, editing, and summarising data in word, excel or powerpoint, with prompts, data and a few clicks.

As for Outlook, the inbox will be managed automatically, which means no more emails piling up, and meetings on Microsoft Teams will be summarised in real-time.

The ChatGPT-4 empowered Microsoft Office suit will also include Business Chat, where AI will summarise threads and update schedules based on meetings.

Microsoft's move to bring ChatGPT-4 into Office comes as after its online search has been equipped with AI, causing a race among rivals to create their own bot.