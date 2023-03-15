ChatGPT-4 AI integrated into Microsoft's Bing for more customised, human-like responses

Starting off as a social media trend that fascinated people with human-like responses and text generation capabilities, ChatGPT has triggered a tech revolution. As Microsoft decided to back its creator OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk, Google burnt its fingers by rushing the launch of its chatbot Bard to counter ChatGPT's integration in Bing.

Weeks after launching Bing Chat with AI more stable than ChatGPT versions combined, Microsoft has revealed that it had already integrated ChatGPT-4 into Bing.

It turns out that people who were using Bing AI, had access to ChatGPT-4 even before it was released separately by OpenAI.

Read Also Will ChatGPT replace humans? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy responds

More prompts and diverse results

Features added to Bing with the arrival of ChatGPT-4 include a fluid user interface, which allows people to choose if they want a creative, balanced or precise conversation style.

Apart from delivering three different kinds of answers, the prompt limit has also been hiked from five to 15 for the new version.

Another improvement is the better use of syntax and grammar in responses generated by the chatbot, which also has simpler responses to complex prompts.

Read Also ChatGPT now available in Twitter's Indian rival Koo

Some features still awaited

But multimodal features are still missing, and users aren't able to upload images to Bing yet, as the search engine and ChatGPT-4 communicate with a component called Orchestrator.

The integration of the upgraded version into Bing is also expected to address issues such as the AI claiming to be sentient and even threatening some users.

ChatGPT currently rules the roost when it comes to generative AI, and while Google's Bard fumbled to give wrong answers, Elon Musk and Meta are developing their own models.