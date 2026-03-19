Chandak Group Launches 40:60 Subvention Scheme For Gudi Padwa Across Five Mumbai Projects

Riding on festive sentiment and a legacy milestone, real estate developer have rolled out a limited-period homeownership scheme this Gudi Padwa, aiming to boost buyer sentiment across key residential markets in the city. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Riding on festive sentiment and a legacy milestone, real estate developer have rolled out a limited-period homeownership scheme this Gudi Padwa, aiming to boost buyer sentiment across key residential markets in the city.

Marking both the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and its 40-year journey, Chandak Group developer has introduced a 40:60 Subvention Scheme across five ongoing projects in Mumbai. The offer, valid until March 31, 2026, allows buyers to pay 40% upfront while deferring the remaining 60% until possession, after which prices are set to increase from April 1.

The scheme spans projects in prominent micro-markets including Chembur, Vile Parle, Andheri, Malad and Borivali, covering developments such as Chandak Highscape City, Chandak Vansham, Chandak Sarvam, Chandak Treesourus and Chandak Greenairy. These projects offer 1 to 4 BHK premium residences, targeting both end-users and investors seeking long-term value.

A spokesperson from Chandak Group said, “Gudi Padwa symbolises optimism and new beginnings, much like the decision to own a home. As we celebrate four decades of delivering trusted developments, this offering reflects our commitment to making premium homeownership more accessible while providing financial flexibility to buyers.”

The festive push comes at a time when developers across Mumbai are leveraging seasonal sentiment to drive housing demand through innovative pricing and payment structures.

Industry experts say such trends are consistent with historical patterns. Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson of Nahar Group and Senior Vice President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, noted that Gudi Padwa often acts as a catalyst for housing activity.

“Gudi Padwa marks a time of fresh beginnings and renewed optimism, and this sentiment extends to the housing market. Markets like MMR and Pune typically witness a 15–25% surge in housing demand during this period,” she said, adding that festive offers and flexible payment plans create favourable conditions for buyers.

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She further pointed out that many homebuyers align property purchases with auspicious occasions, giving the decision both emotional and financial significance.

As per the Ashar Group the broader market has already begun reflecting this seasonal uptick. In 2025, property registrations during Gudi Padwa saw a 5–10% rise compared to preceding weeks, with developers launching targeted schemes to capture demand. Historically, festive periods have recorded spikes of up to 20% in housing activity.

“Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year and holds special significance in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets. The festival is widely considered an auspicious time for new beginnings, and many families look forward to making important life decisions such as purchasing a home during this period, or moving into their new home,” said Ashar Group.

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