Capgemini Sells Five Commercial Units In Andheri East To Quest Coworks For ₹55.84 Crore

Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd | File Pic

Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd has sold five commercial units in a business park located in Andheri East to Quest Coworks Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs 55.84 crore, according to data provided by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Akruti Softech Park Deals Registered on March 16, 2026

The transactions pertain to multiple units at Akruti Softech Park in the MIDC Marol Industrial Area, a key commercial hub in Mumbai’s western suburbs. The deals were registered on March 16, 2026.

The total transacted area across the five units stands at 57,567 sq ft. Individual units range in size from 10,500 sq ft to 11,885 sq ft, with transaction values between Rs 10.18 crore and Rs 11.52 crore.

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Stamp Duty of Rs 3.58 Crore Paid; 51 Car Parks Included

Stamp duty paid across the five transactions aggregates to Rs 3.58 crore. The deal also includes a total of 51 car parking spaces, indicating the scale of the acquisition.

The largest unit, measuring 11,885 sq ft (Unit No. 401), was acquired for Rs 11.52 crore, while another unit of similar size (Unit No. 101, 11,844 sq ft) was transacted at Rs 11.48 crore. Three additional units, each measuring around 11,600 sq ft, were sold at approximately Rs 11.31 crore each, while the smallest unit of 10,500 sq ft was valued at Rs 10.18 crore.

Akruti Softech Park is located in the MIDC Marol belt of Andheri East, a well-established office market known for its proximity to the international airport and strong connectivity via road and metro networks.

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