Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Appoints Abhay Baijal As Managing Director Of The Company |

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals on Thursday announced the appointment of Abhay Baijal as Managing Director of the Company for a period of two years from July 21, 2023 to July 20, 2025, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Abhay Baijal

Abhay Baijal is a Bachelor in Engineering (Mechanical) from Delhi College of Engineering and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Specialization in Finance & Marketing) from Indian Institute of Management - Kolkata.

He has overall experience of over 38 years in the industry in varied capacities. He started his career in the year 1983 with Hindustan Unilever Limited as Trainee Engineer and worked with various companies including Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) and Birla Home Finance Limited. He joined the Company in the year 2003 and retired as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company on January 31, 2023.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Shares

The shares of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals on Thursday at 1:04 pm IST were at ₹266.40, up by 0.21 percent.

