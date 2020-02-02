‘Cess on imported medical devices to lead to rise in cost for patients’: MTAI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to impose a nominal health cess on import of medical equipment to boost domestic medical devices sector and generate resources for health services.

"To achieve the twin objectives of giving impetus to the domestic industry and also to generate resource for health services, I propose to impose a nominal health cess, by way of a duty of customs, on the imports of medical equipment keeping in view that these goods are now being made significantly in India," Sitharaman said.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) also expressed disappointment and anguish over the Union Budget giving cold shoulder again to Indian medical device industry.

"This year FM announces taxation will drive public healthcare funding but the fine print states it as cess so if duty on a device was 5% it becomes 5.25% effectively. Only a meagre increase of 0.25% to protect domestic manufacturing and motivate traders to become manufacturers," AiMeD Forum Coordinator Rajiv Nath said.

AiMeD was expecting the government to move forward on promised reforms and anticipated conducive measures to boost domestic manufacturing of medical devices, he added.

"It is frustrating that against our expectations, the government has not included any measures to help end the 80-90% import dependence forced upon us and an ever increasing import bill of over Rs 38,837 crore and promoting growth of Indian medical device industry," Nath said.

Though the health cess of 5% on import of medical equipment will augment resources for funding of expenditure on healthcare sector, the hike will increase the cost of equipment, which is a near term negative for the players, ICRA Corporate Ratings Group Head & Senior VP Shubham Jain said.

"At Rs 67,484 crore, the budgetary allocation for healthcare sector for FY2021 will translate into modest 5.7% increase vis-vis revised estimate of Rs 63,830 crore for FY2020. With a nominal estimated GDP growth of 10%, this also translates into a fall in the public healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP," he added.