CERT-In observes nearly 140 phishing cases during H1 2021: Centre

Close to 140 phishing incidents were observed by CERT-In during the first half of 2021, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"As per the information reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), activities of fraudulent emails, SMS messages and phishing websites pretending to be from legitimate services, are reported luring users to divulge credentials to conduct frauds," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

A total number of 454 and 472 phishing incidents were observed during the year 2018 and 2019, respectively, he added.

The minister further said 280 such incidents were observed in 2020, while 138 phishing incidents were observed by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) in 2021 (up to June).

Chandrasekhar noted that the government has taken a number of measures for reporting and investigation of online frauds.