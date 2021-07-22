7 in 10 Indian consumers encountered tech support scams last year, highest globally: Microsoft survey

She added that there is an urgent need for consumers to understand this threat and to protect themselves from such scams.

Tactics used by fraudsters to victimise users online have evolved over time, from pure cold calling to more sophisticated ploys, such as fake 'pop-ups' displayed on people's computers.

The Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) is working to help combat this issue by partnering with law enforcement, strengthening technology and educating consumers. Microsoft has been fighting against tech support scams since 2014 and has supported law enforcement officials to take legal action against scammers over the years across geographies like the US and India.

"Tech support scams will remain an industry-wide challenge until sufficient people are educated about these scams and can avoid them. The best way consumers in India and Asia Pacific can protect themselves is to learn about these scammers are targeting people, be suspicious of any unsolicited contact from purported tech company employees and avoid letting people they do not know remotely access their computers," Schrade said.

Asked if the shift to remote working amid the pandemic had aggravated the situation further, she answered in the affirmative.

"Definitely, it could be related to work from home...when the shift went to work from home, it wasn't a planned shift...when that happens, obviously that's a big disruption to the way that things normally work, and it makes it a lot harder for businesses to be able to keep up with what's happening with the computers that are connecting to their network," she added.

Schrade noted that "people may be more willing to answer the phone when it rings when they're not at the office but in some way, it (work from home) must have impacted, and I think drove up the numbers".

Schrade said customers should be suspicious of pop-up messages on their computers, and not call the number or click on the link in any pop-ups received.

They should download software only from official company websites and be wary of downloading software from third-party sites, as some of them might have been modified without the company's knowledge to bundle support scam malware and other threats.

If users think they have been victim of a tech support scam, they should report the experience to Microsoft and also file reports with law enforcement authorities.

Nasscom Vice President (Industry Initiatives) K S Vishwanathan said the industry body has been organising interactions with various stakeholders.

He added that technology has been evolving at a fast pace and it is working on creating enhanced awareness around these challenges