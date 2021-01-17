Artificial Intelligence likely to replace humans in cybersecurity space by 2030

New Delhi: As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes all-pervasive, a new report has forecast that technology would replace humans by 2031 in the field of cybersecurity, as hackers use more sophisticated tools. Cloud security firm 'Trend Micro' in a new report said more than two-fifth (41 per cent) of IT leaders believe that AI would replace their role by 2030.

Just nine per cent of respondents said AI would not replace their job within the next decade. Nearly a third (32 per cent) said AI would eventually work to completely automate all cybersecurity. Nearly one in five (19 per cent) believe that attackers using AI to enhance their arsenal would be commonplace by 2025.