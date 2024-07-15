'CEO Of The Wedding’: Radhika Merchant Lauds Mother-in-Law Nita Ambani’s Role In Anant Ambani’s Extravagant Nuptials

'CEO Of The Wedding’: Radhika Merchant Lauds Nita Ambani’s Role In Anant Ambani’s Extravagant Nuptials |

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held on Friday (July 12) at the Jio World Convection Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The extravagant wedding of the duo had a meticulous planning for long months, starting from the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar to the cruise in Italy and culminating in recent event from Antilla to the Jio World Convention Center. The occasion witnessed stunning dresses, and lavish events which were all orchestrated by an army of people.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Radhika Merchant, shared her admiration for her mother-in-law, calling her the "CEO of the wedding."

Radhika in the interview expressing her gratitude for Nita Ambani’s dedication said, “My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita’s commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life,” Radhika told Vogue.

The planning was a family affair, with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta playing integral roles. Moreover, the Ambani family employed both their internal staff and multiple teams of event planners to meticulously prepare for the multi-week celebration.

Furthermore, Radhika added in the Vogue interview, “The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant’s.”

A Star-Studded Affair

The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood, world leaders, politicians, social media influencer and many more. The three-day celebration will ended on July 15.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Before the wedding, the couple celebrated with two pre-wedding ceremonies. The first was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the second took place on a cruise in Italy.

Both events were attended by a myriad of guests, including world leaders and celebrities.

Moreover, the wedding of the youngest son of the India's wealthiest man also garnered significant amount of world attention from new outlets to social media, abuzz with posts and updates.