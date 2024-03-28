Century Textile Shares Rocket Bullishly; Surge Over 10%

Representative Image | Century

On the last day of trading before another extended weekend, albeit Good Friday, the shares of Century Textile have seen a surge.

The company shares are currently trading at Rs 1,662.85 (12:46 IST). Since the opening of the day's trade, the value of the shares has surged a massive 10.42 per cent, gaining 156.90 so far.

Read Also Free Premium Features For X Users With More Than 2500 Verified Subscribers: Elon Musk

The company founded in 1897, is currently owned by Indian conglomerate, headed by Kumaramangalam Birla, the Aditya Birla Group.

Centurion Surge

Century Textiles has undergone a remarkable evolution since its inception as a single-unit textile entity in 1897. Today, as part of the Aditya Birla Group, it has emerged as a commercial powerhouse with a diversified portfolio. In addition to its textile operations, Century Textiles has made significant strides in the pulp and paper industry.

Furthermore, just in the past five days, the shares of the company has zoomed from Rs 1,457 on 22 March to the current Rs 1,662.85 per share. Furthermore, just in the past 6 months the shares have seen a colossal jump of over 50 per cent, when the value stood around Rs 1,080.20 in September 2023.

Meanwhile, other Birla ventures including Ultratech cement were also doing well on the Indian markets, as the prices of one of the largest cement companies in the country has seen a 2.13 per cent spike in today's trade, so far, the value of the shares are currently at Rs 9,828.00 per piece.

The stock markets in general opened in green, with Nifty trading at 22,415.40, having gained 1.32 per cent, while Sensex is on 73,900.85, after a gain of 1.24 per cent.

The Indices will be closed for trading on Friday, as the markets will remain shut on account of Good Friday, this is the second holiday this week, as the week started with Holi on March 25.

