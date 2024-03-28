Free Premium Features For X Users With More Than 2500 Verified Subscribers: Elon Musk

Musk | FPJ Library

In what is seen by many as an attempt to gird the loins on the social media company's jittery prospects, Elon Musk come out with a new announcement. In this announcement came on the platform that he bought for a hefty price of about USD 44 billion, X (formerly Twitter).

Musk said, that from now on the premium features that are available on the platform will be accessible to users with more than 2,500 subscribers on the platform. In addition, users with over 5,000 followers will have access to Premium+ features at no additional cost.

After acquiring the platform, or rather, being somehow being forced to take it up, Musk went on a drive to make the app, which was once the digital public town-square of the internet into a 'profitable venture'.

Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

This resulted in him doubling down on 'privileges' of the platform coming at a price. The then twitter blue, now premium, was made nearly essential for better reach and dissemination of information. Most importantly of all, the access to the verified tick or mark was now given on the basis of the money, that you were ready to shell out, rather than the platform's discretion on the basis of your account's relevance.

The New-Old Features

The current version of the premium feature gives the provision being able to utilize the 'Edit Post' feature, allowing them to make limited changes to published content, but only within a one-hour window. Additionally, subscribers can surpass the traditional character limit, posting up to 25,000 characters.

These supposedly Premium features and their users also have the liberty of uploading longer videos. The length of these videos could extend up to three hours in duration and 8GB in file size. These features are targeted at users who are also content creators on the platform.

It was earlier this month, that platform also introduced feature called 'Articles' which allows publishing of long-form content on the platform.

The announcement garnered some interesting responses.

Per data from last month there were 4 accounts with over 5000 subscribers and 8 accounts (including the 4) with over 2500 subscribers.



So 4 people (including Elon) can save $20 a month and 4 other can save $10. — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) March 28, 2024