Centre, states meet PMO to discuss ways to boost GST collection

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister's Office on Friday in a meeting with central and state government officials discussed ways to improve compliance to boost collections under the goods and services tax, said R.K. Tiwari, chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting conducted by the PMO comes at a time when GST collection in September fell to a 19-month low and revenue mop-up of most states has been declining under the indirect tax regime.

Ways to set up an effective mechanism for invoice matching and improving the system to identify fake input tax credit claims under the GST were also discussed at the meeting, Tiwari said.

"We also talked about daily monitoring of returns under GST and ways in which coordination between Centre and states can be improved on compliance issues," he added.

According to a government official, five to six states have been identified, including Assam and some other North Eastern states, which file lower GST returns and ways to improve compliance in those states were discussed.

The government on Thursday formed a panel of 12 tax officials to suggest measures to boost GST revenue. The committee has been tasked with suggesting any systemic changes to GST to prevent misuse and measures to improve compliance.

The panel will also look into any policy measures, steps to expand tax base, and better administrative coordination, the release said. The panel will have GST officials from five states, the Centre, and one member each from GST Council Secretariat and Goods and Services Tax Network, the release said.

The central government has projected its GST revenue in 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) at 6.633 trln rupees, up 13.6% from 5.840 trln rupees collected in 2018-19.