 Centre Mulls Setting Up Maritime Development Fund
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCentre Mulls Setting Up Maritime Development Fund

Centre Mulls Setting Up Maritime Development Fund

The maritime development fund with a view to providing low cost, long-term financial support.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Chris Pagan

The government is considering setting up a maritime development fund with a view to providing low cost, long-term financial support to the shipping sector, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary T K Ramachandran at an event organised by industry body CII said, the government is also looking at granting infrastructure status to the shipping sector.

"The government is working to set up Maritime Development Fund (MDF) for low-cost, long-term financing support," Ramachandran said.

Read Also
Ministry Of Coal Hosts 2nd Industry Interaction In Mumbai To Advance Gasification Projects
article-image

According to him, the two options for setting up MDF are -- setting up dedicated maritime vertical under the newly proposed development finance institution, or constituting standalone MDF as a company with majority ownership by multilateral/ bilateral agency.

Ramachandran further said the government is also considering notifying guidelines for setting up NBFCs at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to undertake vessel financing/ leasing from IFSC.

Read Also
LIC's Amritbaal Insurance For Children: From Entry Age To Maturity Benefits - Here's All You Need To...
article-image

Aim to increase investments

The government is also looking at removing restriction on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing in category I and category II AIFs and amend Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) regulations to create a separate category of AIFs for investments in ship leasing companies.

According to the secretary, the government is also considering removing restriction on investment in ship leasing by insurance companies.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover Net Worth: BharatPe Founder Net Worth About ₹790 Cr, Takes Home ₹100 Cr As Salary...
article-image

He also said that the ports ministry is planning to extend the shipbuilding financial assistance policy for another 10 years. Ramachandran said his ministry is working for development of shipbuilding & repair clusters at Mumbai, Kochi and Chennai.

He said investment of Rs 75-80 lakh crore is envisaged in the maritime sector under the Blue Economy 2047 initiative. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Net Member Addition In December 2023

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Net Member Addition In December 2023

High Security Registration Plates: Is It Mandatory? Everything You Need To Know From Application To...

High Security Registration Plates: Is It Mandatory? Everything You Need To Know From Application To...

Truce At Last, PayPal Registers With FIU Under Anti-Money Laundering Law

Truce At Last, PayPal Registers With FIU Under Anti-Money Laundering Law

Centre Mulls Setting Up Maritime Development Fund

Centre Mulls Setting Up Maritime Development Fund

You Have An Update!: Updated Kawasaki Z650RS Launched

You Have An Update!: Updated Kawasaki Z650RS Launched