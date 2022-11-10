e-Paper Get App
Centre devolves 583 bln rupees to states in Oct as share in taxes

The Budget has projected tax devolution of 8.17 trln rupees to states in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar), down 7.4% from 8.82 trln rupees devolved last year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
The Centre has devolved 583.33 bln rupees to states as their share in taxes in October, according to a finance ministry report.

In September too, the Centre had transferred 583.33 bln rupees to states, data by Controller General of Accounts showed.

The Budget has projected tax devolution of 8.17 trln rupees to states in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar), down 7.4% from 8.82 trln rupees devolved last year.

With inputs from Agencies

