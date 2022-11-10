Centre devolves 583 bln rupees to states in Oct as share in taxes

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Centre has devolved 583.33 bln rupees to states as their share in taxes in October, according to a finance ministry report.

In September too, the Centre had transferred 583.33 bln rupees to states, data by Controller General of Accounts showed.

The Budget has projected tax devolution of 8.17 trln rupees to states in 2022-23 (Apr-Mar), down 7.4% from 8.82 trln rupees devolved last year.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also Centre releases 263 bln rupees to 20 states for capex in FY23