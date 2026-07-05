Centre Cancels Auction of 9 Critical Mineral Blocks, Poor Investor Response & Lack Of Qualified Bidders Hit Seventh Round

The Centre has cancelled the auction of nine critical mineral blocks offered in the seventh round after receiving poor investor response. |

New Delhi: The Central government has cancelled the auction of nine critical and strategic mineral blocks after receiving poor response from investors.

The decision affects blocks that were offered in the seventh round of mineral auctions. The move is a setback to India's efforts to increase domestic production of critical minerals.

These minerals are important for clean energy, electric vehicles, batteries, electronics and other advanced industries.

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Poor Response From Investors

According to the Ministry of Mines, two mineral blocks received no bids at all.

As a result, the auction process for these blocks was cancelled.

The two blocks are the Majhauli Titanium, Vanadium and Aluminous Laterite Block in Madhya Pradesh and the RAMB Degana Tungsten, Lithium and Associated Mineral Block in Rajasthan.

The ministry said the auction had to be cancelled because there were no bidders.

Seven More Auctions Cancelled

The government also cancelled the auction of seven other mineral blocks because they did not receive at least three technically qualified bidders.

Under the auction rules, a minimum number of qualified bidders is needed for the auction process to continue.

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The cancelled blocks include Nawara-Nawadih Glauconite Block, Tipa Glauconite Block, Shahpur Glauconite Block, Sapneri Vanadium Bearing Magnetite-Ilmenite Block, Gurur Glauconite Block, Karahibhadar Glauconite Block, and Naringpanga (South) Graphite Block.

These blocks are located in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Challenge for Critical Mineral Plans

The cancellation highlights the difficulty in attracting private companies to invest in critical mineral exploration.

Mining these minerals often involves high investment, technical challenges and long project timelines.

Regulatory issues and exploration risks also reduce investor interest.

This is not the first time such auctions have failed. The government had earlier cancelled 11 blocks in the sixth round, five in the fifth, 11 in the fourth, three in the third, 14 in the second and 13 in the first round because of poor participation.

Seventh Round Covered New States

The seventh round of auctions was launched on March 23 through a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT).

A total of 19 blocks containing critical and strategic minerals were offered under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.

The round expanded critical mineral exploration to Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Telangana for the first time. It included minerals such as graphite, rare earth elements, vanadium, titanium, glauconite, rock phosphate and lithium, which are vital for India's energy security and clean technology goals.