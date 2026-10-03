Centre Auctions Two Limestone Blocks In Jammu & Kashmir

For the first time, two mineral blocks in Jammu & Kashmir have been successfully auctioned through the Central Government’s mineral auction process, marking a significant development in the Union Territory’s mining sector.

The Mines Ministry described the development as “an important step towards unlocking the mineral potential of Jammu & Kashmir and initiating a new phase of organised mineral development in the Union Territory.”

The Koot–Kapran Limestone Block, located across Koot and Kapran villages in Dooru Tehsil of Anantnag district, spans 22.43 hectares.

It is estimated to contain around 4.75 million tonnes of limestone resources. The block has been explored up to the G-4 stage, with further detailed exploration and development possible.

The second block, the Wantrag Limestone Block, covers 5.36 hectares and has estimated limestone resources of 10.853 million tonnes. Exploration of the block has reached the G-3 stage and includes 159 metres of drilling.

According to the Mines Ministry, the exploration work provides an “important geological basis for further exploration and development.”

The government said the auction of the two limestone blocks could help attract fresh investments and stimulate economic activity across Jammu & Kashmir.

It also expects the development of these mineral resources to create substantial direct and indirect employment while opening up opportunities for local businesses, entrepreneurs, service providers and allied industries.