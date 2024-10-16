Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 3% DA Hike Before Diwali, 3 Months' Arrears Expected: Report |

As the Diwali festive season approaches, the central government employees and pensioners are likely to receive a 3 per cent hike in their dearness allowance (DA), according to various reports.

If this development comes, this could bring an increase in their pay for the month of October, along with the arrears for three months.

DA Hike Announcement Expected Soon

As of now, the DA stands at 50 per cent of the basic salary. But as per reports, the proposed hike is expected to be of 53 per cent.

The DA is seen as a key component of salary adjustment and plays a key role to offset inflation and the increasing living cost.

This is calculated based on the All All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) and is usually revised twice a year, that is, in January and July.

The DA hike for July this is has been delayed. According to reports, earlier, the announcement was expected around the Haryana elections but now there are expectations that the government will declare the hike before Diwali, which falls around the end of October.

Three Months' Worth of DA Arrears to be Paid

In case, if the government announces the hike in the coming days, the employees and pensioners will see the updated DA reflected in their October paychecks.

In addition to this, they will also receive arrears for the months of July, August, and September, which will lead to a lump sum boost in festive season finances.

Other States Announce DA Hikes Ahead of Diwali

As the central government employees awaits for the hike in their DA, several state governments have already taken the lead. The Himachal Pradesh government recently announced a 4 per cent hike in DA, benefiting approximately 180,000 state employees and 170,000 pensioners.

Similarly, in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made a pre-Diwali announcement that the state’s employees will see their DA increased by 4 per cent taking it to 50 per cent of their basic salary. The move is set to benefit around 3.9 lakh state employees, with the hike effective from October 1.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister’s Office stated, "The CM has given a Diwali gift to state employees, announcing an increase in the dearness allowance from 46% to 50%."