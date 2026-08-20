Celigall India JVs Secure ₹2,423-Crore MoRTH Orders For NH-913 Road Construction In Arunachal Pradesh

Celigall India JVs Secure ₹2,423-Crore MoRTH Orders |

New Delhi: Infrastructure development company Ceigall India on Thursday said its joint ventures have secured five Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) worth Rs 2,423.70 crore for road construction on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The company has bagged an award for Rs 274.08-crore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package covering construction of the road from 17.812 km to 55.377 km of the Bile-Migging section of NH-913, a company statement said.

The project has been awarded to the joint venture between Ceigall India Ltd and Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, in which Ceigall India holds a 70 per cent stake and Rajinder Infrastructure holds the remaining 30 per cent.

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The project carries a 48-month construction period, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

Besides, Ceigall India has secured four LOAs by its joint venture with Sushee Infra Mining Ltd, for construction of Intermediate Lane roads across the Huri-Taliha and Sarli-Huri sections of NH-913, with an aggregate bid cost of Rs 2,149.62 crore.

Taken together, the five LOAs -- spanning approximately 278 km of the Frontier Highway -- mark one of the company's most significant order-win windows on a single corridor."Together, these five packages span nearly 278 km of Intermediate Lane road construction across some of the region's most demanding terrain. Arunachal Pradesh presents distinctive engineering and execution challenges, and we remain committed to delivering all five projects with the highest standards of quality, safety and timely execution, while contributing meaningfully to the region's connectivity and economic development," Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India, said.

These wins further strengthen Ceigall India's order book and reinforce the company's strategy of expanding its geographical presence and diversifying its infrastructure portfolio across high-potential markets, including its growing role in the development of critical road infrastructure across the Northeast, the company said.

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