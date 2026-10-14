Ceigall India Receives Completion Certificate For ₹1,659.84 Crore Delhi-Saharanpur Highway Project

Ceigall India |

Mumbai: Ceigall India Limited announced on October 13, 2026, that it has received the Completion Certificate from the Authority's Engineer for the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway Project in Uttar Pradesh. The certificate, dated October 12, 2026, marks the formal completion of all highway works.

Project Details

The project involves a 16.85 km six-lane, access-controlled section of National Highway 709B, extending from the Delhi/UP Border to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Junction. Its revised estimated cost is ₹1,659.84 crore.

Bharatmala Pariyojana

This stretch is part of the Economic Corridor under Phase I of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. This is a Government of India programme aimed at improving highway connectivity across the country.

Operational Status and Maintenance

The highway was declared fit for operation from September 12, 2024. Ceigall India will also undertake the operation and maintenance of this stretch at ₹2.88 crore per annum, with additional escalation.

Project Timeline

The project was awarded on April 16, 2022, with an initial scheduled completion date of November 7, 2023. This date was later extended to August 15, 2024.

Management Commentary

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ceigall India Limited, said the completion certificate is an important milestone for Ceigall. Sehgal noted that access-controlled corridors are critical for regional connectivity and faster movement of goods into the National Capital Region.

Company Overview

Ceigall India Limited, incorporated in 2002 and listed on the NSE and BSE in 2024, is an infrastructure developer with over 24 years of EPC expertise. The company executes projects across roads, metro, renewable energy, and power transmission in 13 states.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.