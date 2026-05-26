Government Of India’s Yuva Sangam Phase VI Programme - Jharkhand Youth Delegation Arrives To Visit IIT Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth delegation from Jharkhand arrived at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore on Tuesday under the Government of India’s Yuva Sangam Phase VI programme, organised as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative.

Under the current phase, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have been paired for cultural and educational exchange activities. IIT (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad is the nodal institution for Jharkhand, while IIT Indore is hosting the delegation in Madhya Pradesh.

The contingent includes 37 youth delegates, comprising 24 men and 13 women, along with six coordinators from different parts of Jharkhand. Most participants are undergraduate students.

The programme, scheduled from May 27 to June 2, aims to familiarise delegates with Madhya Pradesh’s cultural heritage, traditions, technological progress and development initiatives.

It is based on the “Five Ps” framework: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Tradition), Pragati (Progress), Prodyogiki (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People Connect).

During their visit, delegates will tour Maheshwar, Rajwada Palace, Lal Bagh Palace, 56 Dukan and the Indore Municipal Corporation’s recycle centre.

They will also visit Pithampur, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), IIT Indore, Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Jantar Mantar and Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain.

The programme is being coordinated by IIT Indore under the guidance of Dr Mrigendra Dubey, acting convenor of EBSB activities at the institute.