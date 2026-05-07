Ceigall India Q4 Profit Jumps 78% To ₹129 Crore, Revenue Climbs 37%

Ceigall India posted a sharp 78.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 129 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by robust execution in EPC and annuity projects. |

Mumbai: Consolidated total income for the quarter increased to Rupees 1,398.8 crore from Rupees 1,002 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1,034.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax nearly doubled to Rupees 175.9 crore compared with Rupees 97 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses rose to Rupees 1,222.9 crore from Rupees 904.9 crore in Q3, reflecting increased project execution and higher construction costs.

Sequential growth accelerates on project execution

The EPC segment remained the primary contributor, generating quarterly revenue of Rupees 1,044.4 crore, while annuity projects contributed Rupees 538.7 crore during Q4 FY26. Segment profit for the EPC business rose to Rupees 150.2 crore compared with Rupees 84.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs increased sequentially to Rupees 43.6 crore from Rupees 37.5 crore, while depreciation expenses stood at Rupees 16.3 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose marginally to Rupees 10.8 crore.

The company reported earnings per share of Rupees 7.41 in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 4.16 in both Q3 FY26 and Q4 FY25. Other comprehensive income remained marginally negative at Rupees 3.4 million during the quarter.

FY26 performance supported by strong order execution

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 17 percent to Rupees 4,022.4 crore from Rupees 3,436.7 crore in FY25, while consolidated net profit increased 7.8 percent to Rupees 308.9 crore. Total FY26 income stood at Rupees 4,076.7 crore against Rupees 3,492.9 crore in FY25. The company’s consolidated total assets expanded to Rupees 5,523.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 4,245.9 crore a year earlier.

Read Also Ceigall India Wins ₹603 Crore NHAI Highway Contract For Punjab Spur Project

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 and FY26 financial results filed by Ceigall India and is not investment advice.