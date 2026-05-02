Ceigall India JV Secures ₹918 Crore Jaipur Metro Phase-II Contract

Ceigall India Limited, through its 74 percent-owned joint venture with SAM India Builtwell, has secured a Rupees 918.04 crore contract from Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation on May 1, 2026. |

New Delhi: India’s metro expansion push is opening fresh opportunities for infrastructure players, and Ceigall India has just landed a significant win in Jaipur’s next transit phase.

Secures Major Metro Deal

Ceigall India’s joint venture has received a Letter of Acceptance for a Rs 918.04 crore project tied to Jaipur Metro Phase-II. The contract involves building a 10.8 km elevated viaduct along with ten stations, marking a notable expansion beyond the company’s traditional road-focused projects. The award confirms the firm’s growing footprint in urban infrastructure development.

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Project Scope Expands Reach

The contract spans design and construction of elevated structures and stations across key locations such as Prahladpura, Sitapura, and Haldighati Gate. The work also includes a spur line connecting to the depot, covering chainage from -600 m to 11,400 m. Structured under EPC and item-rate formats, the project is entirely domestic and adds technical depth to Ceigall’s execution capabilities.

Strategy Shifts To Urban Transit

Chairman and Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal indicated that this win reflects a deliberate move into metro rail infrastructure. He suggested the company sees urban mobility as central to India’s long-term development, and the Jaipur project aligns with its ambition to diversify beyond highways. The leadership also emphasized a focus on quality delivery, safety standards, and timely completion.

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Order Book Gets Stronger

With a 34-month execution timeline, the project is expected to contribute steadily to revenue visibility. The win reinforces Ceigall India’s order book and signals momentum across infrastructure segments including highways, railways, and metro systems. The absence of related-party involvement further underscores the project’s arm’s-length nature and competitive bidding strength.

Ceigall India’s latest contract highlights its transition toward diversified infrastructure opportunities while maintaining execution discipline. As metro networks expand across Indian cities, such wins could play a defining role in shaping the company’s next growth phase.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and annexed press release document dated May 2, 2026.