CEAT Q1 FY27 Revenue Rises To ₹4,318 Crore, Net Profit Falls To ₹4 Crore

CEAT's Q1 FY27 revenue rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 4,318 crore. | File Image

Mumbai: CEAT Ltd reported a 22 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 4,318 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while consolidated net profit declined sharply to Rs 4 crore from Rs 112 crore a year earlier.

Revenue also improved sequentially from Rs 4,219 crore in the March quarter, but profitability was impacted by higher raw material costs and finance expenses.

Opening Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,318 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,529 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income rose to Rs 4,324 crore from Rs 3,534 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 4,285 crore from Rs 3,375 crore, resulting in profit before tax of Rs 32 crore compared with Rs 156 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 4 crore against Rs 112 crore a year earlier. Earnings per share declined to Rs 1.07 from Rs 27.80.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue increased from Rs 4,219 crore to Rs 4,318 crore. However, profit after tax fell from Rs 244 crore to Rs 4 crore, while profit before tax declined from Rs 340 crore to Rs 32 crore.

Finance costs increased to Rs 146 crore from Rs 85 crore, and total expenses rose to Rs 4,285 crore from Rs 3,895 crore. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 7 crore related to the voluntary retirement scheme.

Key Developments

The Board approved a capital expenditure of about Rs 1,205 crore to expand two-wheeler tyre manufacturing capacity by around 53,000 tyres per day, with implementation planned in phases by the end of FY2031.

The company said the investment will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. Existing owned manufacturing capacity is about 80,000 tyres per day and utilisation is around 95 percent.

The company also disclosed that the quarter's results are not strictly comparable with the corresponding period last year because they include the financial results of the Camso off-highway construction equipment tyre and tracks business acquired through CEAT OHT Lanka with effect from September 1, 2025.

During the quarter, CEAT OHT Lanka also reclassified a Rs 48 crore exchange loss from operating expenses to finance costs.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited financial results and related disclosures.