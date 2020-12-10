CCI initiates probe against cement majors in India

Cement giants, ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday said fair trade regulator The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against them and other cement companies in the country regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour. The companies said this in a regulatory filing today.

In a move to curb cartelisation by cement companies, The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had conducted raids at the offices of these cement companies on Wednesday.

ACC in its statement to BSE said, “It is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities.”