 CBI accuses Oxfam of trying to use EU, IMF and US to pressurise India
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Be it World Bank and IMF calling India a bright spot in the global economy, or investment from overseas firms, the country has always celebrated global validation. At the same time, organisations such as Oxfam that highlight inequality or hunger in India as well as broadcasters such as BBC have faced action from tax authorities and CBI.

After filing a case against Oxfam India, the Central Bureau of Investigation has accused it of trying to pressurise India using global institutions.

Facing scrutiny for a year

  • The UK-based NGO, which conducts research for economic upliftment and women's empowerment among other issues, has been active in India since 1951.

  • It lost its foreign funding license early in 2022, and halfway into the year, Oxfam's premises along with those of the Centre for Policy Research faced Income Tax surveys.

  • Months after the UK had expressed concern about Oxfam's license renewal application being rejected, the CBI alleges that it planned to use EU, World Bank, IMF and the US State Department to build pressure.

Trying to circumvent norms?

  • The CBI FIR is based on Income Tax Department's allegations that Oxfam was trying to create an alternate structure to get foreign funds without complying with norms.

  • Oxfam India has been struggling to conduct its operations in India ever since it was unable to renew the FCRA license last year.

