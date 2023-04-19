CBI files case against Oxfam for allegedly violating foreign funding norms

Representative Photo/ PTI

Since its entry in India during the Bihar famine in 1951, Oxfam India has been highlighting issues such as inequality, hunger and poverty in the country to ensure equitable growth. But just like similar non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and media networks, it has run into trouble with the Indian government.

After the Income Tax Department, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Oxfam for allegedly violating foreign funding norms.

Case over routing funds to CPR

Last year tax raids on the premises of Oxfam India and the Centre for Policy Research raised concerns about the freedom of such organisations to operate.

The case registered with CBI now alleges that Rs 1.5 crore was transferred directly into Oxfam's Foreign Funding Utilisation account, instead of a designated bank account.

It further accuses the NGO of routing Rs 12.71 lakhs to CPR in violation of the foreign funding act.

Highlighting India's unequal growth?

Earlier this year, Oxfam had released another report highlighting how 5 per cent wealthiest in India own 60 per cent of the wealth.

It also pointed out how taxing Indian billionaires at just 2 per cent of their entire wealth once in a lifetime can generate Rs 40,000 crore to solve malnutrition among Indian children.

Oxfam India's application for the renewal of its foreign funding license had also been rejected last year, an issue raised by the UK during a bilateral meet.

Apart from Oxfam, global broadcaster BBC has also recently faced income tax surveys after airing a controversial documentary about the Indian Prime Minsiter.