CBI told to investigate Oxfam India for alleged violation of foreign funds act

Representative Photo/ PTI

Scenes of income tax raids on the premises of Oxfam India and CPR last year, caused concerns about freedom of non-government organisations operating in the country. The action was followed by a restriction on foreign funding placed by the Indian government earlier in 2022.

Now the Central Bureau of Investigation has been directed to investigate Oxfam India for alleged violations of the foreign funds act.

The instructions come months after Oxfam India released another report about the rising inequality, as well as deaths linked to hunger in the country.