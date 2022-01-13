CBDT issues Rs 1.54 lakh crore refunds to taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Rs 1.54 lakh crore in refunds to over 1.59 crore taxpayers during the current financial year till January 10, 2022.

The Income Tax Department stated "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 10th January, 2022."

It further stated that income tax refunds of Rs 53,689 crore have been issued in 1,56,57,444 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,612 crore have been issued in 2,21,976 cases.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:15 PM IST