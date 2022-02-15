CareerLabs-SkillAssure to place 10,000 graduate engineers across leading tech firms

Edtech firm CareerLabs (CL), and SkillAssure (SA), a division of Pratian Learning & Consulting, has announced it will facilitate over 10,000 engineering graduates and students with the opportunity to land a high-paying tech job at Fortune 500 companies, global IT juggernauts, and fast-growing startups.

The partnership programme, over the next three months, aims to fulfil the exigent hiring requirements of 1,200+ positions at Zensar, Eurofins, Valgenesis, Bristlecone, InfoVision, Tech Mahindra, 1Pharmacy, Ernst and Young, ATMECS, Tata ELXSI, Virtusa among other renowned industry players, according to a press statement. CL and SA’s partnership programme will provide students with industry-relevant technical training and prepare them for their foray into the IT-sphere. Candidates can choose from over 36 job roles in the IT industry, ranging from High-Code Engineering to No-Code Engineering, it said.

The programme developed by CareerLabs in collaboration with SkillAssure will be available to those candidates who clear a preliminary screening based on industry-recommended parameters. These selected candidates start with an LOI or a conditional offer letter from selected organisations before the training. Candidates will undergo 160 to 300 hours of skill-based training before appearing for final interviews, following which they can be immediately deployed into various projects with minimal hand-holding.

Trainees, via an exclusive Digital Platform, can access resources on Structured Learning, Collaborative Learning, Mock Interviews, Presentation Sessions, Assessments, ‘Mentor Connect’, Virtual Instructor Sessions, DevOps Engineering, Live Projects, as well as sessions conducted by industry experts. Behavioural and professional competencies including communication skills, interpersonal skills, etc., are critical to the growth of a student into a professional, and will also be nurtured within the CL-SA ecosystem.

SkillAssure spokesperson, Subramanian S, CEO, Pratian, said, “This partnership will offer training as well as on-campus and off-campus placement opportunities for engineers, subsequent to equipping candidates with in-demand technical skills,”

P N Santosh, CEO and Founder of CareerLabs said, “At the heart of this CL-SA synergetic ecosystem is the Talent Acceleration Model that identifies where the student’s talents and interests lie. It then recommends the skill sets that should be cultivated to maximise their chances of landing their dream job at leading tech companies, and provides training for achieving the same. One of the greatest challenges in creating an industry-ready workforce is mapping the right talent to the right job role, and this collaboration aims to tackle this challenge head-on.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:15 AM IST