Car sales decline 25 percent in June, Passenger Vehicle sales fall 18 percent

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 17.54% to 2,25,732 units in June from 2,73,748 units in the year-ago period. Domestic car sales were down 24.97% to 1,39,628 units as against 1,83,885 units in June 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Wednesday. Motorcycle sales last month declined 9.57% to 10,84,598 units as against 11,99,332 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in June declined 11.69% to 16,49,477 units compared to 18,67,884 units in the year-ago month.</p><p>Sales of commercial vehicles were down 12.27% to 70,771 units in June against 80,670 units in the same period a year ago, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.34% to 19,97,952 units from 22,79,186 units in June 2018, it added. In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month. In the April-June period PV sales declined 18.42% to 7,12,620 units compared with 8,73,490 units in the year-ago period.</p><p><strong>TaMo stock falls nearly 3%</strong></p><p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>Shares of Tata Motors Wednesday fell by nearly 3% after the company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover's sales were down 9.6% in June this year. The scrip declined 2.79% to close at Rs 151.40 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 4.23% to Rs 149.15.</p>