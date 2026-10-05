Capital Trust Gold Loan AUM Rises To ₹300 Crore In Q2 FY27, Disburses ₹5-6 Crore Monthly

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Mumbai: Capital Trust Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) listed on BSE and NSE, announced on 5 October 2026, a business update on its gold loan operations and the underlying technology.

Gold Loan Business Expansion

The company has expanded its gold loan business to six dedicated branches, disbursing ₹5-6 crore monthly. Cumulative disbursements have surpassed ₹45 crore, serving over 1,800 customers.

AUM and Profitability

Gold and secured loan AUM reached ₹35 crore. The first branch in Aligarh disbursed over ₹19 crore in eleven months and became profitable within its fourth month of operation.

Technology for Risk Mitigation

Capital Trust utilises its A-Eye artificial intelligence (AI) system to manage valuation, custody, and cash risks. A-Eye independently verifies valuations, tracks sealed packets, and integrates with Head Office for remote approvals and disbursement control.

Valuation Process

Every ornament is valued three times: by two blind human testers and independently by the A-Eye system. The Branch Manager confirms the final value, with Head Office providing final approval.

Custody and Security

A-Eye continuously monitors the strong room and safe, providing time-stamped visual records. Off-pattern access is flagged to Head Office in real-time, and daily reconciliation of packets is performed.

Read Also How Gold Loan Prepayment Trends Reveal Underlying Borrower Financial Health

Zero-Cash Branch Model

Capital Trust's gold branches operate on a zero-cash model, with all repayments collected via the company’s app. Customers can top up against pledged gold 24/7 through the app.

Funding and Financial Position

The gold loan business has secured term loan sanctions from IDFC FIRST Bank and Shriram Finance. As of Q2 FY27, approximately 80% of the AUM is secured or carries zero credit risk, with Gross NPA at 2.5% and Net NPA at 0.0%. Debt to tangible net worth is below 1x. Vahin Khosla, Joint Managing Director, stated that the technology was built into the three risk areas of gold lending: valuation, custody, and cash.

Company Background

Established in 1985, Capital Trust has over 250 branches across 10 states and 74 districts. It has disbursed over ₹4,500 crore to more than 12 lakh clients.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.