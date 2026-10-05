Capital Trust Gold Loan AUM Rises To ₹300 Crore In Q2 FY27, Disburses ₹5-6 Crore Monthly

Mumbai: Capital Trust Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) listed on BSE and NSE, announced on 5 October 2026, a business update on its gold loan operations and the underlying technology.
Gold Loan Business Expansion
The company has expanded its gold loan business to six dedicated branches, disbursing ₹5-6 crore monthly. Cumulative disbursements have surpassed ₹45 crore, serving over 1,800 customers.
AUM and Profitability
Gold and secured loan AUM reached ₹35 crore. The first branch in Aligarh disbursed over ₹19 crore in eleven months and became profitable within its fourth month of operation.
Technology for Risk Mitigation
Capital Trust utilises its A-Eye artificial intelligence (AI) system to manage valuation, custody, and cash risks. A-Eye independently verifies valuations, tracks sealed packets, and integrates with Head Office for remote approvals and disbursement control.
Valuation Process
Every ornament is valued three times: by two blind human testers and independently by the A-Eye system. The Branch Manager confirms the final value, with Head Office providing final approval.
Custody and Security
A-Eye continuously monitors the strong room and safe, providing time-stamped visual records. Off-pattern access is flagged to Head Office in real-time, and daily reconciliation of packets is performed.
Zero-Cash Branch Model
Capital Trust's gold branches operate on a zero-cash model, with all repayments collected via the company’s app. Customers can top up against pledged gold 24/7 through the app.
Funding and Financial Position
The gold loan business has secured term loan sanctions from IDFC FIRST Bank and Shriram Finance. As of Q2 FY27, approximately 80% of the AUM is secured or carries zero credit risk, with Gross NPA at 2.5% and Net NPA at 0.0%. Debt to tangible net worth is below 1x. Vahin Khosla, Joint Managing Director, stated that the technology was built into the three risk areas of gold lending: valuation, custody, and cash.
Company Background
Established in 1985, Capital Trust has over 250 branches across 10 states and 74 districts. It has disbursed over ₹4,500 crore to more than 12 lakh clients.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.