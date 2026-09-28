UP Rise 2026 In Aligarh Gives Students Platform For Innovation & Entrepreneurship | X - InvertisUni

Lucknow, September 28: UP Rise 2026 was organised at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU), Aligarh, with the objective of connecting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh with youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and career opportunities. The state government’s flagship campus innovation and career campaign was conducted in collaboration with Times Network and Zoom. A large number of students participated in the event, using the platform to showcase their ideas and solutions.

During the Aligarh leg of the campaign, more than 2,300 students took part through registrations, CM Yuva Yojana awareness activities, and auditorium sessions. The programme recorded a digital reach of over 50,000, while its offline reach exceeded 5,000. The event highlighted the enthusiasm among young people for innovation and entrepreneurship. RMPSU itself places strong emphasis on nurturing creative talent, scientific thinking, and students’ career development.

As part of UP Rise 2026, the campus featured CM Yuva Yojana awareness stalls, the Spin the Wheel activity, and an Octonorm Mentorship Zone. Through these activities, organised across the lobby and corridors, students were introduced to government schemes, career opportunities, and avenues for turning their ideas into practical solutions. This was followed by the final round of the Build for UP Pitch Competition in the university auditorium.

13 shortlisted student teams presented their ideas before the judges and fellow students. Participants showcased practical solutions to local challenges, innovative business models, and proposals with social utility. The winning entry focused on a safety-oriented solution aimed at reducing road accidents caused by high-intensity headlights. The winning team received a cash prize of ₹25,000, while the Fixes Group was declared the runner-up. Earlier phases of UP Rise have also encouraged student startup ideas through pitching opportunities and awards.

Yatendra Sharma, State Secretary and State Media In-charge of the BJP, Uttar Pradesh, attended the programme as the chief guest. He encouraged students to pursue innovation, creative thinking, and entrepreneurship. With the Aligarh leg, the UP Rise 2026 university tour has reached Kanpur, Agra, Lucknow, Raebareli, Mathura, Bareilly and Saharanpur.