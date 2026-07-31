Gold Loan Eligibility Explained: Who Qualifies And How Much You Can Borrow

Gold loan eligibility depends primarily on the value of pledged gold, its purity, weight and applicable RBI lending norms | Representational Image

Where most loans look for proof or collateral, a gold loan flips the narrative. Where the gold sitting in your locker is the proof. That's exactly why gold loan eligibility looks so different from a personal loan or a car loan.

If you are looking for a gold loan, here's what decides whether you qualify, and how lenders arrive at the loan amount they offer you.

Who Actually Qualifies

Gold loan eligibility is different compared to most other loans. In general, you need to be:

● An adult — most lenders set the minimum age at 18, though a few prefer 21.

● The legitimate proof of gold ownership.

● Standard KYC documents — a government ID and address proof, nothing unusual.

Self-employed individuals, homemakers, retirees, farmers — anyone who owns gold jewellery or coins can typically apply.

Do Your Need A Credit Score For Gold Loan?

Gold loans are secured borrowing vehicle — the gold itself is the collateral, so a low credit score won't usually get your application rejected. But it isn't irrelevant either. A stronger credit profile can get you a marginally better interest rate or a slightly longer repayment tenure.

What Decides Your Loan Amount

The loan amount you're offered is based on your gold.

● Purity of the gold: Lenders test the karat value of your jewellery or coins. Higher purity (22K or 24K) fetches a higher valuation than lower-purity mixed with other metals or stones.

● Weight of the gold: Only the actual gold content is weighed and valued — stones, beads, or other embedded materials are excluded from the calculation.

● Current gold market rate: Your gold is valued at the market price on the day you apply.

● Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio: This is set by RBI to determine how much of your gold's value a lender is allowed to lend against. It currently caps at 75% to 80% of the gold's value.

Put these four together, and you get a formula that's fairly transparent and determines the

Conclusion

Gold loan eligibility comes down to two things that are entirely in your control: being the rightful owner of gold with valid documentation, and understanding how purity, weight, and the RBI's LTV cap translate your jewellery into a loan amount. There's no income proof to chase, no lengthy credit check to wait on — just gold, valued fairly, and lent against responsibly. If you're gold-rich and cash-light, it's often the fastest, least complicated form of borrowing you'll come across.