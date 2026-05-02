Capillary Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Session M From Mastercard

Capillary Technologies India has completed its acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Session M Inc., a subsidiary of Mastercard Inc., on May 1, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Capillary Technologies has closed a key acquisition, marking a decisive step in its strategy to scale globally in the customer engagement and loyalty technology space.

Acquisition Closure Confirmed

The company announced that it has completed all closing conditions related to the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Session M Inc. on May 1, 2026. The transaction, executed through its wholly owned subsidiary Capillary Pte. Ltd., formally concludes a deal that had been in progress since its earlier disclosure in February.

Entities Fully Integrated

Following the completion, Session M Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Session M Czech Republic s.r.o., have now become wholly owned subsidiaries of Capillary Technologies. The integration also includes alignment through Capillary Technologies LLC as a step-down subsidiary, bringing the acquired businesses under a unified corporate structure.

Strategic Capability Expansion

This acquisition strengthens Capillary’s position in the fast-evolving customer engagement sector. By integrating Session M’s capabilities, the company is expected to enhance its offerings in loyalty management and personalized marketing solutions, areas that are becoming increasingly critical for enterprises seeking deeper customer relationships.

Earlier Plan Materializes

The move follows Capillary’s earlier announcement on February 24, 2026, when it outlined its intention to invest in Capillary Pte. Ltd. specifically to acquire Session M from Mastercard Inc. The completion indicates that all regulatory, financial, and operational conditions tied to the transaction have now been successfully met.

Integration Becomes Focus

With the deal now closed, the company’s attention is expected to shift toward integrating operations and realizing synergies. This phase will be crucial in ensuring that the combined capabilities translate into scalable solutions and expanded market reach across geographies.

Capillary Technologies’ latest move underscores its intent to build a stronger global presence through targeted acquisitions, particularly in high-growth areas like digital loyalty and customer data platforms.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official stock exchange disclosure and does not include independent verification or additional external sources.