 Capillary Technologies Wins Five-Year $20 Million Deal With US Fortune 50 Retailer
Capillary Technologies India Limited has secured a five-year strategic agreement valued at more than USD 20 million with one of the largest retailers in the United States and a Fortune 50 company. The partnership will focus on modernizing the retailer’s loyalty and customer engagement ecosystem using Capillary’s AI-driven platforms.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: Capillary Technologies has signed a major international agreement with a large US retailer to strengthen its loyalty and customer engagement capabilities using artificial intelligence-driven solutions.

Capillary Technologies confirmed that the retailer selected the company as a strategic partner under a five-year agreement with a total contract value exceeding USD 20 million. The partnership will involve implementing Capillary’s Loyalty+ platform and its AI-powered aiRA engine to enhance customer engagement and loyalty program capabilities for the retailer.

Under the agreement, Capillary will support the retailer in improving customer engagement through AI-driven decision-making and intelligent automation. The engagement includes enhanced personalization and contextual customer experiences, AI-driven offer optimization through the aiRA platform, and the use of real-time customer intelligence to enable behavior-driven interactions across different channels.

Aneesh Reddy, Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies, indicated that the partnership reflects the company’s focus on enabling brands to connect with customers through scalable and AI-powered loyalty solutions. According to him, integrating the aiRA engine with the retailer’s operations will support more personalized engagement while strengthening long-term customer relationships through data-driven intelligence.

The agreement highlights Capillary Technologies’ continued expansion in global enterprise markets as companies increasingly adopt AI-powered solutions to improve customer engagement and loyalty programs.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the official press release issued by Capillary Technologies India Limited dated March 04, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.

