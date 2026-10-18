Cancer Medicines To Get Cheaper By Up To 70%, Govt Caps Trade Margins On 137 Anti-Cancer Drugs At 30%

Government caps trade margins on 137 cancer drugs at 30 percent. |

New Delhi: In a major relief for cancer patients, the government has capped trade margins on 137 anti-cancer medicines at 30 percent of their maximum retail price (MRP). The decision is expected to reduce prices of several cancer drugs by up to 70 percent, making treatment more affordable.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has introduced the measure to control excessive profits in the medicine distribution chain.

New Prices From November 9

The revised medicine prices will come into effect on November 9, 2026. Drug manufacturers must inform NPPA about their revised prices within seven days of the Gazette notification.

Manufacturers must also publish updated price lists on their websites and share them with hospitals and retailers.

Hospitals and pharmacies will be required to charge the reduced prices from the effective date and prominently display the revised rates.

Which Cancer Drugs Are Covered?

The decision covers 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs used in treating different forms of cancer.

These include immunotherapy medicines used against more than 20 types of cancer, along with Denosumab, which is prescribed to certain breast and prostate cancer patients.

Other medicines include Pegfilgrastim, used to prevent neutropenia during cancer treatment, and Bevacizumab, prescribed for colon, ovarian and cervical cancers.

Widely used medicines such as Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab and Osimertinib are also expected to become more affordable.

How Patients Can Check Prices

Patients and their families can check revised medicine prices through the government's Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application or the official NPPA website.

The initiative aims to reduce treatment expenses, particularly for families facing high costs associated with cancer care.

Earlier Price Cuts Reached 90 percent

The latest decision builds on NPPA's 2019 initiative, when trade margins on 42 anti-cancer medicines were capped at 30 percent.

That exercise resulted in price reductions of up to 90 percent across 526 medicine brands.

The expanded exercise follows recommendations from an expert committee under the Directorate General of Health Services.