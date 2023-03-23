 Canara Bank offloads its entire stake in Russia's Commercial Indo Bank for Rs 121.29 crore
Canara Bank offloads its entire stake in Russia's Commercial Indo Bank for Rs 121.29 crore

It held the state in the Russian entity alongside India's top public sector lender the State Bank of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Through an exchange filing, state-owned Canara Bank has announced the sale of its entire 40 per cent stake in Moscow-based Commercial Indo Bank for Rs 121.29 crore.

article-image

It held the share in the Russian entity alongside India's top public sector lender the State Bank of India, which has bought the 40 per cent stake.

