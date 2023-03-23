Canara Bank offloads its entire stake in Russia's Commercial Indo Bank for Rs 121.29 crore

Through an exchange filing, state-owned Canara Bank has announced the sale of its entire 40 per cent stake in Moscow-based Commercial Indo Bank for Rs 121.29 crore.
It held the share in the Russian entity alongside India's top public sector lender the State Bank of India, which has bought the 40 per cent stake.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)