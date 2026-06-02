Canara Bank Gets New Chief, Brajesh Kumar Singh Takes Charge as MD & CEO Till April 2029

Canara Bank has appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from June 1, 2026. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Canara Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Brajesh Kumar Singh as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). The appointment has been made by the Central Government under the provisions of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970.

Singh officially assumed charge as the head of Canara Bank on June 1, 2026. He will remain in the position until April 30, 2029, when he reaches the age of superannuation, or until further orders from the government.

Read Also UCO Bank Appoints Rajesh Kumar Ailawadi As Shareholder Director Until January 2028

Over Three Decades of Banking Experience

Brajesh Kumar Singh brings more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector. Before joining Canara Bank, he served as Executive Director of Indian Bank from March 2024. During his tenure there, he handled several important business areas, including retail banking, MSME lending, recovery, credit monitoring, human resources, wealth management and government relations.

Strong Academic and Professional Background

Singh is an agriculture graduate from Allahabad Agriculture Institute and also holds an MBA in Finance. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and has completed an Executive Leadership Development Programme from IIM Bangalore.

Before joining Indian Bank, he worked as Chief General Manager (HR) at Bank of Baroda. Over the years, he has held several leadership roles including Credit Officer, Branch Head, Regional Head and Zonal Head. He also served as Convenor of the State Level Bankers Committee and worked overseas in Durban, South Africa.

Appointment Cleared Under Regulatory Norms

Canara Bank stated that Singh is not related to any of the bank’s directors. The bank also confirmed that he is not debarred by SEBI or any other regulatory authority from holding the office of director.